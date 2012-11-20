Video

Celebrating and commemorating

Xtra visits two Trans Day of Remembrance vigils in Toronto

By Xtra Staff November 20, 2012 7:00 pm EDT

Trans activists told Xtra Nov 20 that the annual Trans Day of Remembrance is a time to commemorate lives lost to murder but also a day to celebrate successes in gaining trans rights here in Canada.

Toronto events were held at Ryerson University and the 519 Church Street Community Centre.

Activist j wallace said the day is about “publicly acknowledging that the lives of trans people matter.”

Meanwhile, Morgan M Page said it’s important to note that many murdered trans people are sex workers of colour.

Check out Xtra‘s video below for full coverage of both events.

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Video, Power, News, Trans, Human Rights, Toronto

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