Celebrating and commemorating

Trans activists told Xtra Nov 20 that the annual Trans Day of Remembrance is a time to commemorate lives lost to murder but also a day to celebrate successes in gaining trans rights here in Canada.

Toronto events were held at Ryerson University and the 519 Church Street Community Centre.

Activist j wallace said the day is about “publicly acknowledging that the lives of trans people matter.”

Meanwhile, Morgan M Page said it’s important to note that many murdered trans people are sex workers of colour.

Check out Xtra‘s video below for full coverage of both events.

