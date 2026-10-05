Webcomic artists Hazel & Bell have shared their work online for years. But new algorithms and restrictions from payment providers are making sharing queer stories online even harder. This comic is part of Comics Against Censorship, a five-part series of original comics tackling the history, impact and fight against LGBTQ2S+ censorship. Read the full series here.
Comics Against CensorshipOpinionAdvocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.
Online censorship is crushing indie webcomics
From social media platforms to payment processors, new restrictions are making it harder for webcomic artists to exist
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