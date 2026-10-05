More From This Contributor

Hazel (the artist) and Bell (the writer) are an English-speaking duo behind the webcomics "Electric Bones" and "Always Raining Here". "Always Raining Here" is a Canadian slice of life romance published in 2025 by First Second books and is now available in bookstores across Canada. Hazel and Bell have been working together since 2011, with a focus on telling stories set in their home province of British Columbia.

Read More About:
Culture, Books, Analysis, Comics Against Censorship, Social Media, Censorship

Keep Reading

The cover of Ace Theory; Ryan Fitzpatrick
Cruising the Shelves

A new book says asexuality is more radical than you think

“Ace Theory” melds academic research and anecdotal evidence, presenting a bold new portrait of asexuality we desperately need
Black and white illustration of several men in underwear splayed out along a staircase
Culture

Inside the scramble to save the Tom of Finland House

Allegations of mismanagement, coastal rivalries and an old Nazi scandal could bring down a vaunted cultural institution 
Marlon James in front of the Disappearers book cover
Books

Marlon James’s disappearing act

The superstar author’s new novel, “The Disappearers,” has gained buzz beyond belief. He’s earned it
Samantha Josephs in front of the cover of 'Carrying'
Books

Samantha Josephs gets dirty

The author of “Carrying” talks writing erotica, trans pregnancy—and her novel’s upcoming movie adaptation
Advertisement